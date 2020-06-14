Man arrested following active shooter situation in Stanstead

An arrest has been made in connection to the active shooter incident on Friday night on the Vermont/Canada border.

Vermont State Police say they were made aware of an active shooter incident in Stanstead, Quebec.

Police were told an armed person went into the woods.

There are two border crossings in Stanstead, one closer to Derby Line, the other closer to Beebe.

According to Surete du Quebec, a 42 year old was captured on Hackett Road in Stanstead.

They reported no injuries and the investigation is ongoing.

