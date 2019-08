Rutland City Police say 34-year-old Javon Wright is arrested, and responsible for the stabbing earlier this summer.

On July 23, a man was brought to the hospital with serious wounds to his back and chest. He was then airlifted to the UVM Medical Center.

Through their investigation, police found it happened on Pine Street in Rutland and eventually pinpointed Wright as a suspect.

They arrested him in Rutland on Tuesday. He's being held without bail.