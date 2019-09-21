Man arrested for having over 2,500 bags of heroin and over $22,000 in cash

Christopher Silva was stopped on Rockingham Street in Bellows Falls around 1 AM on September 19.

When police pulled him over they found him with a concealed loaded .38 caliber revolver. This was when they deployed their K9, Caesar t perform an exterior scan of the vehicle. Caesar gave a positive alert to odors of drugs.

After receiving a search warrant, police found 2,560 bags of heroin which is valued around $25,000. Silva also had $22,232.25 in cash.

Police arrested Silva Friday and charged him with trafficking heroin and possession of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony. He was ordered held on $50,000 cash or surety bond with conditions. He was cited to appear in court at a later date.