Man arrested for helping runaway teen, girl still missing

A man is in trouble for lying to the police and helping a runaway teen.

Police say 27-year-old Jason Gagne spoke with 16-year-old Alexyz Grundy and had information about her but denied it when they asked him.

They got a tip the teen was with Gagne in the Ludlow area.

He later admitted he was in contact with her.

Police arrested him, and he's scheduled to be in court on Wednesday at noon.

Police are still looking for Alexyz Grundy.

Police ask to give them a call at the Ludlow Police station or Vermont State Police Barracks in Westminster.