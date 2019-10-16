Man arrested for kidnapping man who led police on two-state chase

A Westminster man is behind bars, and is accused of kidnapping and shooting a man. Police say the apparent victim is also in trouble with the law.

On September 17th, police say they got a call after gunshots were heard at a home in Mt. Holly.

That's where police say Christopher Silva kidnapped Zachariah McAllister after a fight and forced him into his car by gunpoint.

McAllister escaped the car, but Silva managed to shoot him in the arm.

When police stopped Silva two days later, they say he had a gun, more than 25,000 bags of heroin and more than $22,000 in cash.

Silva is behind bars because he couldn't come up with the $150,000 bond. Silva will face a judge on Wednesday afternoon.

Zachariah McAllister has also been on our news too. On September 11th, investigators say he led them on a two-state manhunt in New Hampshire and Vermont on both sides of the Connecticut River.

McAllister's license was suspended and he had warrants out for his arrest.

That day Police got a tip that he was driving, and when they found him, McAllister took them on a chase with sometimes at speeds of more than 100 miles an hour, prompting a lockdown of some schools and businesses.

He was captured on September 21st, and plead not guilty to a series of charges including the sale of fentanyl and eluding law enforcement.