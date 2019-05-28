Man arrested for lewd conduct in Vermont, New Hampshire

A man arrested in Vermont after being accused of masturbating in the state and New Hampshire. Police say 25-year-old Shawn Ramsey-Digiulio admits to some of it.

South Burlington Police got a call from Berlin Police in New Hampshire that Ramsey-Digiulio was the suspect in a masturbation case at Kohl's.

Police then got a call from the Kohl's in Vermont that he was there.

Officers arrived and cited him.

Police says he admitted to masturbating in both the South Burlington and Berlin stores.

Littleton Police then reached out and said Ramsey is their suspect for a similar case at their Walmart.

Police say surveillance confirms these cases.