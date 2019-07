A wanted man in Vermont is in jail, accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Officials got a tip online from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations partnered with U.S. Marshals to find Keshawn Galloway.

They interviewed several people and found him Monday morning on Pearl Street.

His father Tim Galloway pleaded guilty for trafficking drug-addicted women in Vermont in 2016.