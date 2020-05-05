Man arrested for stealing wheelbarrows

A man in Johnson is in trouble after police say he was caught stealing wheelbarrows.

WCAX's cameras were rolling when police put Tyler Foster in handcuffs on charges of retail theft.

We're told he stole the wheelbarrows outside of Johnson Farm and Garden before taking off.

Lamoille County Sheriff's deputies say the store owner caught him in the act and followed him down the street to the Dollar General.

"The person of interest — his name is Tyler Foster— was in this area right here with the gentleman who owns the store. He was held here until we arrived. I guess this has been a reoccurring issue," said Deputy Robert Trucott.

"The owner of Johnson Hardware had him on the ground for a good 15 to 20 minutes just pinned down, he was yelling and screaming calling us a bunch of names," said a witness on scene.

Police cited Foster with a misdemeanor charge and then released him. Foster is set to appear in court on June 17.