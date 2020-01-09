Man arrested in Burlington for 2nd time in 3 days

A man who Burlington police arrested earlier this week is in trouble, yet again.

Justin Reynolds

Police say Justin Reynolds assaulted a worker at City Market on Monday.

Then on Wednesday, they say Reynolds tried to steal from the Outdoor Gear Exchange on Church Street.

When employees tried to stop him, police say he repeatedly kicked an employee before running away.

Officers found him and arrested him.

Reynolds is also accused of biting a Burlington police officer in October. And authorities say his alleged crimes span two years.

He's due in court on Thursday.