Man arrested for burglary in Concord, Vermont

Police arrested a man they say broke into and stole items from a home in Concord, Vermont.

Jason Fournier (38) of Concord, Vermont, was arrested Saturday.

According to police they responded to a report of a burglary in progress on Oregon Road. Police say he had broken into a residence and stole multiple items. Many of the items were recovered from Fournier's home.

He was arrested for Burglary, Unlawful Mischief and 3 counts of violation of conditions of release.

He's being held on $5,000 bail.