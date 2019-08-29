Man arrested in Rutland stabbing

An arrest and attempted murder charges stemming from a stabbing in Rutland earlier this summer.

Rutland City Police announced Javon Wright, 34, has been arrested.

They say on July 23, a man was brought to the hospital with serious wounds to his back and chest. He had to be airlifted to the UVM Medical Center.

Through their investigation, police figured out it happened on Pine Street in Rutland and eventually pinpointed a suspect-- Wright. They arrested him in Rutland on Tuesday. He's being held without bail.