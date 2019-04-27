Man arrested in connection to shooting

A West Rutland man was arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into a shooting that took place at a home on Pleasant Street just after 7 p.m. Friday.

Police say there was an altercation in the home involving several people. As the visitors were leaving the house, someone fired a gun in the direction of the resident. No one was injured.

Saturday morning, police arrested Christopher Hale for Violation of Conditions of Release. Hale is due in court on Monday.

The investigation is ongoing.