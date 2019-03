Police say the missing Rutland mom found dead in Proctor was strangled.

Early Friday morning, police arrested Shawn Laplant, 28, of Rutland City, for the murder of Alicia Harrington.

He is being held without bail and is scheduled to be formally charged with second degree murder Friday afternoon.

Harrington, 44, was first reported missing March 5, after she didn't pick up her child from school. The next day, police say they found her dead in her car in Proctor.