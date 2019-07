A Brattleboro man will be in court next month on gun charges following his arrest Sunday.

Joshua Stratton

Police say they responded to reports of gun shots in Putney Sunday night. They found Joshua Stratton, 33, nearby on Sand Hill Road and that he was in possession of seven long guns and two hand guns.

They say because he has a prior felony conviction for a violent crime he wasn't supposed to have the guns.

Stratton is due in court next month.