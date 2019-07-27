Man caught on cam stealing from Burlington shop

An up-and-coming Vermont entrepreneur is trying to track down a thief and his friends, and they were caught on camera.

This is surveillance from around 4 PM on Friday at the new shop Underground Closet.

That's a high-end street-wear clothing store on Main Street in Downtown Burlington.

The man in the white shirt eventually tucks a small bag into his pants before the three people walk out.

Police are working to identify the people. Police ask if you know anything to give them a call.