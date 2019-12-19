Man charged for for not paying hemp farmers

A man was arrested for not paying hemp farmers.

Some of those Vermont farmers switched their operations to grow hemp.

The family we spoke with says they entered a $50,000 contract with a company called CBD Vermont, but the money never came.

Police arrested Douglas Bell and charged him for not paying the farmers.

In some cases, they say bell wrote checks that bounced.

More than $137,000 dollars is owed to farmers, but the investigation is ongoing. Police say there are at least 10 other similar cases with a total loss of about $500,000.

