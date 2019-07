Barre police say a man is behind bars following an assault Tuesday night.

Keino Wood

Police say Keino Wood, 28, met with the victim just after midnight at the Elmwood Cemetery to discuss an ongoing argument. That's when Wood allegedly stabbed him in the eye, kicked him in the head and took some money.

Wood is due in court on assault and robbery charges Wednesday. Police say he was on probation and should be facing additional changes.