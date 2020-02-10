Man charged in connection with Burlington shooting to be sentenced

One of the men involved in a shooting outside a Burlington bar is expected to be sentenced Monday.

Police say Nashid and Carl Martin decided to settle an ongoing argument with what police described as a "wild west" shootout outside Nectar's back in 2018. According to police, Martin punched Nashid in the face, the two drew their guns and Nashid fired into a crowd, hitting a 27-year-old woman.

Nashid pleaded guilty to a federal weapons charge and will be sentenced in federal court Monday afternoon.