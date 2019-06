Police say a man passed counterfeit cash in St. Albans earlier this month.

Ian Gardner

The fake bills were used at Stone's Snack Shop on South Main Street.

Police say Ian Gardner, 32, of St. Albans, is now charged with passing the funny money.

The fake $5 and $10 bills have the word "replica" printed on them and they have the same serial number.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call St. Albans police at 802-524-2166.