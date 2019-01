A man will be in court later next month for third degree arson.

Police say a partially burned vehicle had been found on October 31, 2018.

State Police responded to TDI Towing in Swanton and found that the car's owner had intentionally set the car on fire using gasoline and a cigarette lighter.

David Supernault's 2017 GMC Sierra extended cab is considered a total loss valued at $34,450.

Supernault will be in court on February 25.