A man is expected in court Tuesday after police say he stabbed a family member multiple times with a kitchen knife.

He's being charged with attempted homicide.

Police say they responded to a home on Justin Morgan Drive for an out of control man believed to be on a controlled substance.

When they got there, they say Douglas Cadieux had stabbed a family member who had to be sent to the UVM Medical Center.

We're told that family member is in stable condition.