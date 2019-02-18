Man charged with attempted murder in Colchester assault

Colchester Police arrested a man Monday on attempted murder charges after he allegedly assaulted and threatened his girlfriend.

Colchester Police, with the help of a state police tactical team, arrested Dennis Martin , 37, Monday just before 3 p.m. at a home near Grey Birch Drive. Police say he was stopped in a car leaving the area.

Authorities say the 27-year-old victim told police on Sunday that Martin struck her with a hammer. She also said he had previously hit her with a machete and a hand gun and allegedly threatened to kill her and her family.

Police say Grey Birch Drive was closed down for about 30 minutes Monday while Martin was being taken into custody.

Martin is due in court Tuesday.