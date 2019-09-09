Man charged with attempted murder in violent Barre attack

Police have arrested a homeless man who they say tried to kill a woman in Barre by attempting to strangle her.

Tyler Wallin, 21, is accused of beating and choking his girlfriend near Plain Street. Barre Police say they responded to reports of a fight in the area around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning. That's where they found Wallin and his girlfriend, who appeared to have significant facial fractures and was bleeding from her nose.

Wallin was orginally charged with violating conditions of release and aggravated domestic assault, but an investigation revealed Wallin had also threatened to kill the victim and had choked her to the point of unconsciousness.

"After the victim was released from the hospital she made a more complete statement that detailed a lot more about the incident and assault itself and also a history of violence leading up to that assault," said Washington County State's Attorney Rory Thibault.

Upon learning that information, Thibault says they amended the aggravated domestic assault charge to attempted murder.

Wallin is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday for a hearing that will determine if he'll continue to be held without bail.

