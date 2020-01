A man from New Hampshire is charged with forgery and heroin possession, but police say they found 30 bags of heroin in his pockets.

They arrested Colby Goodrich on an outstanding warrant.

In addition to the drugs, they also found some needles.

A couple of weeks ago, Massachusetts State Police also arrested Goodrich for having 96 bags of heroin.

He was also wanted by the Norwich Police Department for forging and cashing checks.

He faces 35 years if convicted.