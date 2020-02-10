Man charged with setting fire at Burlington City Hall

A homeless man faces charges after starting a fire and causing other damage at Burlington City Hall Monday morning.

Police say Dennis Phillips, 62, a man with long history of run-ins with the law, called police dispatch and said he was in City Hall and was going to light the building on fire. After arriving on scene, officers found a small fire in the second-floor hallway, blocking people working in the building. Police found Phillips barricaded in a small break room, armed with a hammer and destroying property. Officers and a social worker were eventually able to negotiate a peaceful surrender.

Phillips was arrested and is being charged with arson, reckless endangerment, and unlawful mischief.

Police say he has multiple convictions for assault, attempting to elude, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license, and unlawful trespass, as well as six convictions for violations of conditions of release.

