Man charged with sexually assaulting teen runaway

The investigation into a runaway child has led to sexual assault charges against one man, while two more people face other charges in the case.

Dillon Rocheleau

The child was reported missing on Oct. 13 and after a night of searching was found and returned to their guardian.

Thursday, Vermont state police arrested Dillon Rocheleau, 21, of Lyndon. Investigators say he sexually assaulted the 13-year-old. Rocheleau is due in court next month.

Angel Morales Cordova, 22, and James Roy, 19, both of Lyndonville, are accused of harboring the teen, giving the victim marijuana and alcohol, and giving false information to police. They were cited to appear in court next month.