Man charged with smuggling parrots into the United States

A Pennsylvania man has been charged with smuggling seven parrots into the United States by carrying them across the Quebec-Vermont border.

A federal court affidavit filed in Burlington alleges that Jafet Rodriguez, 29, picked up the birds Dec. 30 from a car parked in Quebec and then carried them to a car in Vermont.

The charges were filed Jan. 28 and were made public this week.

Five of the birds were yellow-headed Amazon parrots and the other two were white-bellied parrots. Trade in both species is governed by an international treaty.

Rodriguez's lawyer did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

