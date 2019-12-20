Man charged with trying to lure 4-year-old in Plattsburgh

Plattsburgh Police have arrested a Minnesota man for attempting to lure a child.

It happened the evening of December 9th at the Crete Civic Center. Authorities John Bakken Froom, 54, attempted to lure a four-year-old attending a sporting event into a car parked outside. Detectives were able to track Froom to a local Motel where a search warrant was executed and he was taken into custody.

He was arraigned last week and remains in Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.

In a statement Friday, Mayor Colin Read said surveillance systems at the Crete Center helped police avert a potentially tragic outcome.

Police are asking anyone who may have come in contact with Froom or who remember seeing his car between September 3rd and December 12th to contact them.

