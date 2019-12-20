Man charged with trying to lure 4-year-old in Plattsburgh

John Bakken Froom
Updated: Fri 12:51 PM, Dec 20, 2019

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) Plattsburgh Police have arrested a Minnesota man for attempting to lure a child.

It happened the evening of December 9th at the Crete Civic Center. Authorities John Bakken Froom, 54, attempted to lure a four-year-old attending a sporting event into a car parked outside. Detectives were able to track Froom to a local Motel where a search warrant was executed and he was taken into custody.

He was arraigned last week and remains in Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.

In a statement Friday, Mayor Colin Read said surveillance systems at the Crete Center helped police avert a potentially tragic outcome.

Police are asking anyone who may have come in contact with Froom or who remember seeing his car between September 3rd and December 12th to contact them.

Froom surveillance image
Froom car
 