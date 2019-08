An East Montpelier private school was damaged during a break-in early Monday, and police say the perpetrator claims he was drugged by someone.

Police say early Monday morning, Julian Young, 25, called police saying he had broken into the Orchard Valley Waldorf School on Route 14. The St. Albans man told police he did it because someone had drugged him. Police say Young broke two windows and went inside the school.

He's due in court in September.