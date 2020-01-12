Man connected to multiple Burlington burglaries arrested

Burlington Police have arrested a man they believe is connected to multiple burglary and larceny cases in the Queen City.

Saturday night, officers from the department's Street Crimes Unit located, and arrested 49-year-old Lance Mason on Main St. in Burlington.

Mason has 21 previous felony convictions, and 18 misdemeanor convictions. He was on escape status with the Department of Corrections, after it is believed he cut off his GPS ankle monitor device in November.

Burlington Police have connected Mason to at least three cases involving burglaries at the Flynn Center, and Piesanos Pizza Restaraunt, as well as a grand larceny case at the Burlington Bay Market. In each case, cash and other items were stolen.

Police say Mason is a suspect in multiple other burglaries and larcenies invvoling Burlington buisnesses. Those cases remain under investigation.

He is expected to be in court on Monday.