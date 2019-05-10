Man convicted in Vermont's first-ever sex trafficking trial

A jury has convicted a man in the first-ever sex trafficking trial in Vermont.

Brian Folks, 44, was found guilty on 15-of-16 charges involving drugs, guns and prostitution.

The prosecution says Folks coerced numerous women who are addicted to heroin to prostitute themselves as part of a drug and sex ring he operated out of Burlington for several years.

The jury deliberated for six hours and found Folks guilty on all counts except a gun charge. This included heroin and cocaine distribution, as well as the trafficking of at least five young women for commercial sex.

Folks faces the possibility of life in prison. His sentencing date has not yet been set.