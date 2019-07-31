Man convicted in deadly wrong-way crash seeks new trial

The man convicted of killing five teens in a wrong-way crash is asking for a new trial.

Steven Bourgoin-File photo

A jury found Steven Bourgoin guilty of second-degree murder in late May and now his defense team wants the verdict overturned.

Our Dom Amato got his hands on the court paperwork to find out the defense's argument for a new trial. The defense claims prosecutors provided little to no direct evidence as to Bourgoin's mental state the night of the fatal crash.

Remember, Bourgoin used an insanity defense, so his lawyers say establishing his mental state was critical to the case. Without it, they claim the evidence was insufficient to support the jury's verdict beyond a reasonable doubt.

In the almost 30-page filing, the defense also points to State's Attorney Sarah George's recent decision to drop charges against three other defendants who were claiming insanity. They say George's comments in those cases raise doubts about the credibility of some mental health professionals.

This kind of motion for retrial is not uncommon. George says she was expecting it and refutes every argument made by the defense.

Defense attorney Bob Katims tells WCAX News that there was also a motion that was sealed by a judge. We do expect that to be unsealed at some point before a decision is made.

At this point, we expect to hear a decision from the judge by the end of next week as to whether a new trial will be granted.

Right now, Bourgoin is set to be sentenced at the end of August on the five counts of second-degree murder. He could face 20 years to life in prison.