Man convicted of sexual assault of a child

A man is convicted tonight for having sex with a child.

It took an Essex County jury 48 minutes to convict 45-year-old Gordon Noyes of Canaan, Vermont.

Prosecutors say Noyes sexually abused the child for years.

Noyes has a long criminal history and now faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years, and possibly life in prison as a habitual offender. Noyes is facing additional charges with three other possible victims.

Noyes is the brother of Wendell Noyes, who admitted to killing his stepdaughter, 11-year-old Celina Cass, in West Stewartstown in 2011. He thought he got her pregnant, then dumped her body in the Connecticut River near Canaan.

His charges were dismissed after being found incompetent for trial and was then sent to New Hampshire secure psychiatric unit.