Man dancing in middle of turnpike hit by semi-truck in Pennsylvania

Authorities in Pennsylvania are trying to figure out why a 37-year-old man reportedly got out of his car and danced in the middle of the turnpike, heedless of the vehicles around him.

As cars drove past him, 37-year-old Cyril Sooklal began dancing in the middle of the Pennsylvania Turnpike, witnesses say. (Source: KDKA/CNN)

According to state police, 37-year-old Cyril Sooklal pulled over, got out of his vehicle and ran into the middle of the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Monday morning. Witnesses say the man began dancing in the roadway.

"He was dancing. He was in the middle of the road dancing, and he just jumped. Something was wrong with him. He wouldn’t move. Cars flying past, so I tried to get over,” said truck driver Anthony Dixon.

Dixon, who was driving a tractor-trailer on his way to a delivery, hit his brakes, and the truck slowed down – but not enough.

"He fell under my truck and dragged a couple of feet down the road,” Dixon said.

First responders pulled Sooklal from under the truck. He was transported in critical condition via medical helicopter to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Presbyterian Hospital.

Authorities are trying to figure out why Sooklal decided to dance in front of moving traffic.

"It's crazy. It's a crazy world,” Dixon said.

State police are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2019 KDKA via CNN. All rights reserved.