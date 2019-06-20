NH man dies after being trapped under car

Police say a man has died after being trapped under a car in New Hampshire.

Franklin police say the man died around 4 p.m. Wednesday at Beauchine Auto & Towing.

Police Chief David Goldstein says the medical examiner, Franklin police and fire crews were on scene into the evening.

Police say the death appears to be a work-related accident and not suspicious.

WMUR-TV reports that police identified the man as 49-year-old Donald Eastman of Franklin. He was a longtime employee of the auto and towing business.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

