Man dies in northern New Hampshire snowmobile crash

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department says a 55-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile crash in the North Country town of Stratford.

Officials say emergency responders were called around noon on Saturday to a spot on Nash Stream Road, about six miles from the trailhead.

The victim, Robert Leblanc, of East Greenwich, Rhode Island, was taken to the Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster where he died.

Officials say speed is considered a contributing factor in the crash.

Fish and Game agents responded to a number of less serious snowmobile crashes on Saturday. They also helped rescue an injured hiker.

1/19/2020 8:58:13 AM (GMT -5:00)