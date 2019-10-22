Man dies of injuries from Dummerston crash

A man injured in a three-vehicle crash in Dummerston last week has died.

The wreck involving two motorcycles and a car happened on Oct. 13.

Police say Hermis Yanis, 67, of Massachusetts was riding a motorcycle. Police Yanis died of his injuries on Monday.

Deborah Cote, 62, of Massachusetts, was a passenger in a sidecar on that bike. She is listed in stable condition at a hospital in Massachusetts.

Police say Yanis crossed the centerline on East West Road and hit an oncoming car and then another motorcycle.

Neither of the other drivers was injured in the crash.