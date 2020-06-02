Man faces assault charge for hitting VTrans worker with pickle

Vermont State Police say a Massachusetts man is in trouble for throwing a pickle out a car window and hitting a traffic worker.

Troopers say Christoph Herrmannsdoerfer, 34, of Williamstown, Massachusetts, was a passenger in a car driving down Route 7 in Pownal Monday shortly before 6 p.m. when he threw a large pickle out the window. It hit Carl Hoffman, 59, of Danby, a VTrans employee who was working there, and caused him pain.

Hermannsdoerfer was cited to appear in court on a charge of simple assault.