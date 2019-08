A Vermont man faces prison time for federal gun charges.

Dylan Avery will serve five years in custody, and then three years of supervised release.

Police searched his home on a warrant in Barre last year. That's where police say the found nine guns, and most of them were stolen.

Police say another man was convicted for trying to sell some the stolen guns in Massachusetts.

After a felony drug conviction in New Hampshire, Avery was not allowed to have any guns at all.