Sex offender facing federal child pornography charges

A man who spent nearly two decades behind bars is back in jail again and will be in federal court Wednesday on federal child pornography charges.

Sean Guillette/File

Sean Guillette is already a convicted sex offender. He served 17 years in prison for sexual misconduct with a child.

Now he's in trouble again. Police say he touched a little girl at the Hannaford Supermarket in Burlington's New North End back in June.

When police spotted Guillette's car near the Delta Hotel in South Burlington, they say he grabbed a box cutter and tried cutting his neck. He was then tazed by an officer to disarm him.

He is facing a state charge of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.