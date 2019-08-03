Man found dead in Fairlee

Vermont State Police are investigating after a man is found dead in the water the Upper Valley.

At about 9 PM, Friday night, police were told about a missing man from a waterfront property on Lake Morey Road in Fairlee, Vermont. About an hour and a half later, they found the 30-year-old dead in the water near the shoreline. Divers brought his body out and an autopsy is scheduled to find out what killed him. Police did say, they do not think it's suspicious. They haven't released his name yet, while they notify his family.

