Police say a man was found dead in a river in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

Investigators say the man was spotted in the Mascoma River on Tuesday at about 9 a.m.

Crews recovered his body at about 11 a.m.

They say he has been identified as a 49-year-old man from Lebanon, but they are not releasing his name until his family is notified.

The body was sent to the medical examiner to determine the cause of death.