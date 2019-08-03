Man found guilty for sexually assaulting six-year-old

A Rutland man faces prison time for sexually assaulting a six-year-old boy.

This is 53-year-old Eric Hugerth.

The Rutland Herald reports that a jury convicted him on multiple charges.

The victim is now seven-years-old and testified in court this week.

Hugerth is also charged with break-ins that police investigated the child's mother for.

Hugerth argues that's why the child made the allegation, but prosecutors say the story was too convincing for the child to have been coached into it over the last year.

The judge has ordered an investigation before sentencing.