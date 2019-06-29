Man found guilty of child luring

An undercover sting two years ago led to the arrest of eight men accused of trying to lure kids into sex. One of those eight men has now been convicted.

According to the Vermont Attorney General's Office, Sanel Masic of Winooski was found guilty this week in Vermont Superior Court. Masic, who was 29 at the time of his arrest, solicited an undercover officer online, whom he believed to be 14, to engage in oral sex. He's scheduled to be sentenced at a later date and could face up to five years in prison.