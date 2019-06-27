Man found hiding on roof after St. Albans standoff

A man was found hiding on the roof after a standoff in St. Albans Wednesday night.

Police responded to Pearl Street in St. Albans for a reported domestic disturbance around 10 p.m. When they got there, they found a man and woman arguing.

When police tried to arrest 43-year-old Jason Lamos, he barricaded himself in the residence and refused to leave. Police secured the area and after getting a search warrant, they found him hiding on the roof.

Lamos was arrested for second degree aggravated domestic assault.