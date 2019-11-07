NH man gets a year in jail for aiding in roommate's suicide

A man convicted of helping his friend kill himself has been sentenced to a year in jail.

WMUR-TV reports that Parker Hogan also was sentenced to five years of probation. In August, he was found guilty of aiding in 19-year-old Michael Buskey's suicide by bringing him a gun and advising him how to use it. Police said Buskey killed himself in May 2018 in Plymouth, New Hampshire.

Hogan also was convicted of falsifying evidence by wiping his fingerprints off the gun.

Hogan's lawyer, Charlotte Robinson, said Hogan was 19 at the time and was struggling with his own mental health. She said he did not act maliciously.

As part of his sentence, Hogan is required to have a mental health evaluation and treatment.

