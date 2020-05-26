Man gets more than 9 years in drug trafficking case

Federal prosecutors say a 37-year-old Connecticut man is going to prison for more than nine years for his role in a drug trafficking and money laundering operation in Vermont, Maine and Connecticut.

Korey Stewart, who used a number of aliases, was sentenced last week in U.S. District Court in Burlington to 110 months in prison for conspiring to distribute heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and cocaine base, and conspiring to launder the proceeds of drug trafficking between 2015 and March 2018.

Stewart was arrested in Bangor, Maine, in March 2018.

He pleaded guilty in December.

Stewart’s attorney did not return a call Tuesday seeking comment.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)