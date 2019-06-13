Man gets nearly 4 years in prison for distributing fentanyl

A Massachusetts man has been sentenced in New Hampshire to nearly four years in prison for participating in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl that prosecutors said involved multiple people.

USCBP / MGN

Court documents said 28-year-old Trevor Ahearn, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, sold fentanyl to customers from various New England states, including New Hampshire. They said he had at least one 200-gram bag of fentanyl and was expected to return $6,000 upon selling it.

Prosecutors said in addition to Ahearn, 33 defendants have been charged with participating in the conspiracy.

Ahearn previously pleaded guilty in October.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/12/2019 4:12:18 PM (GMT -4:00)

