Man gets over 11 years in prison for fentanyl trafficking

A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to 11 ½ years in prison for participating in a fentanyl trafficking conspiracy in New Hampshire.

Court documents say 19-year-old Julio Saldana, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, got into an altercation with rival gang members, which resulted in a shooting. When he was related to charges related to the shooting, officers recovered about 160 grams of fentanyl from his pocket.

He and another defendant, 19-year-old Steven Guerrero, also of Lawrence, pleaded guilty in December. Guerrero was sentenced to over five years in prison.

