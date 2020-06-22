Man gets probation after admitting to $2.5M in kickbacks

A Florida man who admitted taking more than $2.5 million in kickbacks and bribes for construction projects on federal buildings is going to spend three years on probation.

Bhaskar Patel, 69, was sentenced in Vermont on Friday during a video conference.

Patel pleaded guilty two years ago.

Patel’s attorney, David Haas, wrote in a sentencing memorandum that Patel, given his age, has little risk of re-offending.

Patel has sold his home and is living with his son in New York in order to pay back the government.

The case began after investigators learned Patel had falsified a bid document for a project at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in White River Junction, Vermont.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)